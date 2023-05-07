News Jason Kempin/Staff & Daniel Boczarski / Stringer via Getty Images Machine Gun Kelly Disses Jack Harlow on New Freestyle / 05.07.2023

Machine Gun Kelly has spent his last few years making alt-rock music and dating Megan Fox. While many think he has left hip hop behind, he’s now jumping back into the genre for yet another beef. This comes on the heels of Jack Harlow’s boisterous claim of being the second-best white rapper after Eminem on his new surprise rap-heavy album, Jackman. Over the weekend, MGK dropped a “Renegade” freestyle to get some things off his chest following the bold claims. Following his beef with the “Lose Yourself” rapper, MGK choosing an Eminem beat to rap over to diss Harlow added more fuel to the fire.

The Ohio-bred emcee/rockstar holds no punches while getting at his new foe. Hip hop has always been predicated on bravado, and neither Jack nor MGK lacks in that category. The witty diss starts as a general warning shot to any doubters before directly targeting the “First Class” recording artist. During the scathing diss, Kelly said, “I’m a Great White / I could eat these barracudas,” followed by, “I see why they call you Jackman / You jacked man’s whole swag / Give Drake his flow back, man.” Fans of both artists immediately caught the flip on Jack Harlow’s original bars on his debut album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

We have yet to see Jack Harlow involved in a lyrical squirmish, but MGK has proven to go toe-to-toe with the greats. With Harlow being signed to DJ Drama’s Generation Now, fans would be shocked if the confident wordsmith didn’t engage. This is just more steam to shed light on “They Don’t Love It” and the rest of Harlow’s Jackman. With the weather heating up, it’s the perfect time for a good ol’ fashion, nonviolent rap beef.