Music Videos Jack Harlow Heads Home in 'They Don't Love It' Video / 05.01.2023

Jack Harlow goes home to Louisville.

Hot off the release of Jackman., the Kentucky rapper drops his first visual off the album for the standout “They Don’t Love It.”

In the Eliel Ford-directed clip, the White Men Can’t Jump star reunites with family and friends while traversing through his hometown. He hits up a barbecue, stops by Carmichael’s Bookstore, and even gets in a game of soccer. Donning a Kentucky Boy Tyler jacket, he revisits his old elementary, junior high, and high schools and hitches a ride in the back of a truck.

“The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters,” Harlow declares on the Hollywood Cole-produced track.

While some fans took issue with the lyrics, he didn’t seem to care. “And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to ya head right then,” he adds.

The song is one of 10 tracks off Harlow’s surprise album Jackman., which was released Friday. It is expected to debut in the top 10 with 45-50,000 units.

On Saturday, the hometown hero was honored with a special “Jack’s Louisville” banner in his city.