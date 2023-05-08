New Music Candice Ward / Contributor via Getty Images Tee Grizzley Links Up With Skilla Baby for New "Ain't Gotta Lie" Video / 05.08.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby made Detroit proud by closing out the month of April with the release of Controversy. The 12-track featureless joint mixtape put their musical chemistry front and center. Over the weekend, the duo circled back with the official music video for “Ain’t Gotta Lie” from the project. The visual takes place in their home turf of Motor City as a mob of supporters come out to witness Tee fire off his flow:

“Ain’t gotta lie to these b**ches, they already wanna f**k, ain’t gotta lie to these n**gas, they b**ches lie to them enough/ Better not play if you thirsty, b**ches be linin’ n**gas up, glock’ll give you lip injections, this a Kylie Jenner gun, wait/ Should I do the rose Patek or the Rollie? This the type of s**t I used to dream about/ I’m the type of n**ga duck the feds if they on me”

According to the rappers themselves, Controversy is just the beginning of this partnership. “Me and Skilla went and made something we can both be proud of for our city, and we ain’t stopping with this,” Grizzley confirmed via press release.

Controversy is a follow-up to the “First Day Out” emcee’s 2022 project, Chapters Of The Trenches, a 13-track album that impressively took listeners through three separate storylines: “Jay & Twan,” “Ms. Evans,” and “Tez & Tone.” Before that was 2021’s Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, which boasted just two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. Outside of his own releases, he could be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Uh Huh” by Hunxho, “Wit It” by Drego & Beno, and “Pay For It” by Fredo Bang.

Be sure to press play on Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby’s “Ain’t Gotta Lie” music video down below.