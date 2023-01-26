News Kylie Jenner Responds To TikTok Video Mocking Her and Travis Scott's Baby Name / 01.26.2023

Kylie Jenner is taking the jokes in stride.

Over the weekend, the beauty mogul finally revealed the name of her and Travis Scott’s one-year-old son Aire. But it didn’t come without memes and videos at their expense.

TikTok user Simo Ziqubu shared a video in which he pretended to be Kylie while suggesting names such as “water,” “earth,” and “fire.” Travis looks on unimpressed until she says “air.”

“Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott deciding on a baby name,” he captioned it.

The clip, which has been viewed nearly 14 million times, caught the attention of Jenner, who was able to see the humor in it all. She commented with two laughing face emojis.

After keeping their son off social media, Jenner shared the first photos of her baby boy, who is just shy of his first birthday. Jenner’s family and famous friends left comments including Chloe Bailey, Rosalia, and SZA, who wrote, “Omg angel.”

Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child on Feb. 2, 2022. Aire was originally named Wolf, but the couple later decided to change his name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t wolf anymore,” Kylie said. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

This comes amid reports that Kylie and Travis are taking a break from their relationship because of their “different lifestyles.”