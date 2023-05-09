News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Yachty Announces "The Field Trip Tour" Dates / 05.09.2023

Fans who want to catch a Lil Yachty concert soon are in luck. Today (May 9), the Atlanta rapper has announced a 39-city tour in support of his most recent album, Let’s Start Here. Produced by Live Nation and Bose, “The Field Trip Tour” is set to kick off on Sept. 21 in Washington, D.C. with stops across North America and Europe. The global run will hit cities like Philadelphia, Toronto, Oslo, Berlin, London, and more before wrapping up on Dec. 17 in Vienna.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 12) at 10 a.m. local time in North America and at 12 p.m. local time in Europe. More information can be found here.

The aforementioned Let’s Start Here. was a 14-track, highly anticipated body of work that saw Yachty experimenting with his sound. The LP housed assists from Diana Gordon, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, Baby K, Ant Clemons, Daniel Caesar, and more. Let’s Start Here. garnered him a top 10 placement on the Billboard 200 thanks to 36,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Prior to Let’s Start Here. was 2021’s Michigan Boy Boat, a 14-track offering that saw additional features from Tee Grizzley, Swae Lee, Sada Baby, YN Jay, Rio Da Yung OG, Babyface Ray, and more. Months later, he dropped off the sixth installment of his Birthday Mix series, bringing in his 24th year around the sun with SoFaygo, Lil Tecca, DC2Trill, and Draft Day.

Be sure to check out the full list of dates for Lil Yachty’s forthcoming “The Field Trip Tour” down below.

Sept. 21 — Washington, D.C.

Sept. 22 — New York, NY

Sept. 24 — Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 25 — Raleigh, NC

Sept. 27 — Montreal, QC

Sept. 29 — Wallingford, CT

Oct. 1 — Pittsburgh, PA

Oct. 2 — Toronto, ON

Oct. 4 — Charlotte, NC

Oct. 8 — Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 9 — Nashville, TN

Oct. 11 — New Orleans, LA

Oct. 15 — Tempe, AZ

Oct. 17 — San Diego, CA

Oct. 21 — Vancouver, BC

Oct. 22 — Portland, OR

Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 27 — Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 29 — Denver, CO

Oct. 31 — St. Louis, MO

Nov. 2 — Minneapolis, MN

Nov. 4 — Madison, WI

Nov. 5 — Detroit, MI

Nov. 22 — Oslo, Norway

Nov. 24 — Stockholm, Sweden

Nov. 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark

Nov. 27 — Berlin, Germany

Nov. 28 — Cologne, Germany

Nov. 30 — Manchester, UK

Dec. 1 — London, UK

Dec. 3 — Glasgow, UK

Dec. 4 — Birmingham, UK

Dec. 6 — Paris, France

Dec. 8 — Tilburg, Netherlands

Dec. 10 — Brussels, Belgium

Dec. 12 — Barcelona, Spain

Dec. 14 — Milan, Italy

Dec. 16 — Zurich, Switzerland

Dec. 17 — Vienna, Austria