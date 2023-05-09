News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images YG Extends "Red Cup Tour" With New European Dates / 05.09.2023

YG has decided he’s not ready to officially end his tour just yet. Today (May 9), the Compton emcee announced he will be heading out on extended dates for his “Red Cup Tour,” which closed out its first leg across North America back in February. Throughout the eventful run, he surprised fans with special guest appearances from close collaborators like DJ Mustard, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Tyga, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Blxst, and more.

After a three-month hiatus, the “Left, Right” rapper is officially ready to hit the road again. The newly announced leg will continue through eight cities across Europe, including Stockholm, London, Paris, and more. It will kick off on June 27 in Denmark and come to a close on July 11 in Cologne.

YG’s most recent album, I GOT ISSUES, made landfall back in September with 14 songs and additional features from Hit-Boy, Mozzy, J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Nas, and more. The project was a top 20 success on the Billboard 200 thanks to 14,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Outside of his own releases, he can also be heard dishing out guest verses on tracks like “BOYFRIEND, GIRLFRIEND (2020 Demo)” by Tyler, The Creator, “Gangsta” by Karan Aujla, “Que Rabão” by Anitta, and more. He also teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign and Lambo4oe for “Let’s Ride” on the Fast & Furious: Fast X official soundtrack.

Be sure to check out the full list of new dates for YG’s “Red Cup Tour” down below. Additional information, tickets, and more can be found here.

June 27 – Copenhagen, Denmark

June 29 – Stockholm, Sweden

July 1 – Grafenhainichen, Germany

July 3 – Dublin, Ireland

July 4 – Manchester, UK

July 6 – London, UK

July 7 – Portimao, Portugal

July 9 – Paris, France

July 11 – Cologne, Germany