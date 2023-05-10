News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Doechii Hypes Up Disabled Choreographer Dancing To "What It Is (Block Boy)" / 05.10.2023

One of the best ways to connect with an artist is to create choreography that pairs with their latest hit, and Doechii has continuously shown her appreciation for her supporters who make the effort to do so. Last night (May 9), the Florida star reposted and reacted on Instagram to a talented disabled choreographer who created a routine to her song “What It Is (Block Boy).”

The star in the clip is Kayla Maria Garcia, owner of her own dance company Body Empowerment Heals. The video shows her showing off her expert moves with ease and style as Doechii hypes her up with her encouraging feedback.

“Pop it Out! Let’s Go!” said the artist. “She’s sturdy with it!”

The single’s catchy lyrics and J White Did It-produced beat make the track a perfect backdrop for anyone to have some fun to. On the song, the Top Dawg Entertainment signee interpolates Trillville’s iconic “Some Cut” opening hook:

“What it is, h**? What’s up? Every good girl needs a little thug, every block boy needs a little love/ If you put it down, I’ma pick it up, up, up, can’t you just see, it’s just me and you?/ Panoramic view, that’s my point of view”

View this post on Instagram

Garcia has since commented under the repost and showed her appreciation for the “Persuasive” singer’s support. “OMG! Thank you for this,” she wrote. “Love your song.”

“What It Is (Block Boy)” is heating up on social media and getting its well-deserved shine. It is currently sitting at No. 4 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart. She also delivered a well-received live performance of the song for the first time at Coachella back in April.

Be sure to press play on Doechii’s “What It Is (Block Boy)” down below.