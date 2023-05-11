News Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Rihanna And ASAP Rocky's Baby's Name Has Been Revealed / 05.11.2023

Around this time last year, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy into the world, and he was immediately adored by supporters all over the globe. Their bundle of joy was often lovingly referred to as “Baby Fenty” by a majority of people because the couple chose to keep his name under wraps.

Last night (May 10), his name was revealed after Daily Mail obtained a copy of the baby’s birth certificate. The outlet reports that he has been named RZA Athelston Mayers. It is likely the couple named him after the iconic emcee RZA, who is most well-known for his days as a member of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan. The group formed in Staten Island back in 1992.

It’s worth noting Rocky’s middle name is Athelaston, which is very similar to his son’s but with a slightly different spelling. The “Praise Da Lord” artist, whose real full name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was also named after a legendary New York rapper.

Fans were quick to share their reactions on social media, many of them chiming in on how cool the name is. “RZA is so fire. I feel like that’s just so acceptable for who this baby ‘bout to become, well already is,” read one Instagram comment under Daily Mail’s post.

Others were sharing their analysis. “A$AP was named after his mom’s favorite rapper, Rakim. [Rihanna’s] name is Robyn, so the baby’s name had to start with an ‘R.’ I love RZA. It’s very fitting,” wrote another user.

In related news, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently stepped out together at the Met Gala earlier this month. Rih’s stunning all-white Valentino gown paid homage to Chanel’s camellia flower motifs, while Rocky was decked out in a recreation of an outfit previously worn by Karl Lagerfeld.