News Gilbert Flores/Getty Images) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share First Look at Baby Boy / 12.17.2022

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son is ready for his close-up.

The couple’s baby boy made his debut on social media. On Saturday, the “Lift Me Up” singer gave fans a first look at the 7-month-old son as part of her first TikTok video.

She captioned the 45-second clip, “hacked.”

The adorable infant, who bears a striking resemblance to his famous parents, is all smiles as he sits in a car seat while his mother films him on her phone.

“You tryna get mommy’s phone?” says Rihanna as he reaches toward the phone and attempts to put it in his mouth.

The first photos of the couple’s baby boy, whose name has not been revealed, were also shared by Hollywood Unlocked. In one pic, Rocky can be seen holding his fashionable son, decked out in a leather diaper.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child in May, but they have chosen to keep him off social media.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living,” Rihanna told The Associated Press last month. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

The singer, who earned her first Golden Globe nomination for “Lift Me Up,” has a big year ahead. In February, she will return to the stage when she headlines the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The couple is reportedly looking to add to their family. “Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it. She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future,” a source told ET.