New Music Screenshot from Victoria Monet’s “Party Girls” video Victoria Monét Brings The Energy In New "Party Girls" Video Featuring Buju Banton / 05.11.2023

Victoria Monét is ready to set the summer ablaze. After dropping off her well-received “Smoke” collaboration with Lucky Daye back in March, the R&B songstress returned yesterday (May 10) with her latest single, “Party Girls.” The release boasts an assist from Buju Banton and was produced by renowned hitmakers D’Mile, Yonatan “SDTRK” Ayal, and Dready.

She accompanied the song with an adrenaline-packed visual to match the track’s vibrant energy. Equipped with choreography by Sean Bankhead, the Meji Alabi-directed offering captures the essence of a lively Jamaican dancehall party. On the song, the two artists fuse their vocals together to lure listeners in with their irresistible opening hook:

“No more backs on the wall (No) come pull me close to you/ Rock me deep into the morning (Rock), ’cause by sunrise I’ll be gone/ I wanna be leaving with someone, I’ll be here for a good time and you know we both want it”

“‘Party Girls’ is an ode to women around the world who keep celebrations alive,” said the “Coastin'” singer via press release. “If you recall any social gathering, nightlife extravaganza, or day party, you’ll likely recall a moment where a woman made it so much more exciting! I wanted to make a song giving credit where it’s due, while simultaneously curating a sensual Caribbean-infused R&B song to continue the fun. I hope this song makes you feel sexy, empowered, and appreciated!”

Monét’s last full-length offering was 2020’s JAGUAR, a nine-track project that boasted fan-favorites like “Touch Me,” “A** Like That,” and “Experience” featuring Khalid and SG Lewis. Outside of her own releases, Monét is responsible for co-creating many chart-topping hits, penning songs for artists like Chlöe x Halle and Selena Gomez.

Be sure to press play on Victoria Monét’s brand new music video for “Party Girls” down below.