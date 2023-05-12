News Cover art for NBA YoungBoy’s ‘Richest Opp’ albun NBA YoungBoy Name-Checks Drake, Lil Yachty, And More In "F**k The Industry Pt. 2" / 05.12.2023

NBA YoungBoy is never one to shy away from saying how he truly feels. Today (May 12), the Baton Rouge talent released Richest Opp, his latest album equipped with 17 tracks and a sole guest feature from Ten. One standout record that fans quickly noticed was “F**k The Industry Pt. 2,” where the rapper name-dropped several other artists.

He first called out Drake. According to YoungBoy, their last call didn’t go too smoothly:

“Talked to Drake ‘cross FaceTime, he wasn’t feelin’ me, told me that he f**k with Durk, damn, that shit gettin’ to me/ Told me that he like the s**t I’m doin’, but can’t do shit with me, so when we cross our ways, f**k what you say, b**ch, you my enemy/ J a h**, that n**ga played it cold, like he was gon’ do a feature”

He doesn’t stop there, as he name-dropped Lil Yachty next:

“Play with me, Lil Yachty mad about JT, f**got/ B**ch, play with me, half of y’all ain’t got more money than me, b**ch, I’ve been stackin'”

However, Lil Boat didn’t seem too bothered and was a bit confused instead. He has since posted a reaction meme on Twitter of a video of 50 Cent saying, “I mean, what he say f**k me for?”



Back in April, the “Make No Sense” rapper dropped off Don’t Try This At Home, his sixth full-length studio album. The body of work consisted of 33 songs and guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Mariah The Scientist, Post Malone, and The Kid LAROI. The official cover art featured him sitting on top of the F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge, a stadium that is home to Southern University’s Jaguars basketball team.

Press play on NBA YoungBoy’s brand new “F**k The Industry Pt 2” track down below.