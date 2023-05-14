News Paper Route Frank Cover Art Dolphland Museum Makes Final Stop in Young Dolph's Hometown / 05.14.2023

The sold-out Dolphland Pop-Up Museum Tour has been popular amongst fans of the fallen rapper. The museum serves as a memorial for Young Dolph and his achievements during his impactful music career. The pop-up tour followed Paper Route Empire’s Key Glock along his nationwide tour during select dates.

Following the museum’s success, Paper Route Empire and Street Execs Management are concluding the exhibition this month with a monthlong celebration of Young Dolph. The celebration will honor his posthumous album Paper Route Frank in the rap legend’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Young Dolph estate and Paper Route Empire releases ‘Paper Route Frank’ posthumous album 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/zmw0Tlg2LX — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 18, 2022

Dolphland will occur every weekend from May 12-26 at Agricenter International in Memphis.

To close it out, on May 28, the grand finale of Dolphland will take place with an expansion of the exhibition to include the “Love For The Streets Celebrity Car Show” featuring Young Dolph’s entire fleet of exotic luxury cars curated in partnership with celebrity DJ, car enthusiast and host of nationally syndicated radio & TV show “The Breakfast Club” DJ Envy.

In addition to Young Dolph’s impressive fleet, the car show will feature stunning custom and luxury cars from 50 Cent, DJ Envy, Key Glock, and many more celebrities. The exciting event will be a part of his “Drive Your Dreams” car show series.

Young Dolph Fan Visits Dolphland Pop Up Museumpic.twitter.com/aToA270gqq — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) May 9, 2023

When asked about the partnership, DJ Envy stated: “I think it’s dope for the Memphis community that my car show and Dolphland Museum partnered up to honor Young Dolph. The Love for the Streets Car Show will have Dolph’s cars and many other celebrities’ cars. We will also have food trucks, carnival rides for the kids, BMX bikes, and much more. The grand finale of Dolphland Museum on May 28 will be something you don’t want to miss!”

The Memphis edition of the Dolphland Pop-Up Museum will be located at Agricenter International at 7777 Walnut Grove Rd. The Love for the Streets Car Show will occur on Sunday, May 28, at the same location.

Tickets for Dolphland Pop-Up Museum Tour and the Love For the Streets Car Show are available now via www.youngdolph.com.