New Music Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images H.E.R. Reflects About "The Journey" In Latest Single / 05.18.2023

After a brief hiatus, H.E.R. has returned today (May 18) with her latest single, “The Journey.” The reflective track marks her first solo release of 2023 and speaks about focusing on the bigger picture instead of the smaller hurdles. Over a self-produced piano instrumental, the 25-year-old talent croons about the importance of trusting the process:

“All the times you thought you’d never make it through, felt just like the world just turned it’s back on you/ Didn’t stop you, all the times you could’ve give in and you’d given up/ Times you didn’t know if you were strong enough, still you got through/ Somehow it’s all part of the plan, the journey, the journey, the journey, it’s the journey/ It’s the getting there to where you’re going to”

In a brand new interview with Zane Lowe, the Grammy-winning songstress spoke about how special it was to work with renowned songwriter Diane Warren on the new record. “I worked with her when I was 14…. She was like, ‘I’ve been working on this song.’ I put my thing on it, and I produced it out and it turned into this moment. I think it’s sent from God… We were listening to Brian Adams, we were listening to Whitney. We were listening to all my favorites. Journey, the band,” she said.

H.E.R.’s last full-length offering was 2021’s Back Of My Mind. The star-studded track list boasted names like Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, Lil Baby, and Cordae. It debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 after moving over 36,000 album-equivalent units during its first week. She also contributed vocals to more recent collaborations like “Closure” by Chris Brown and “Where I Go” by Anderson .Paak.

Be sure to press play on H.E.R.’s brand new “The Journey” single down below.