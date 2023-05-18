New Music Screenshot from NLE Choppa’s “Angel Pt. 1” video NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, BTS' Jimin, JVKE, and Muni Long Join Forces For New "Angel Pt. 1" Video / 05.18.2023

One of the most common ways to have a collaboration between artists from different lanes of music is for them to come together on a movie soundtrack. This Friday (May 19), FAST X is set to hit theaters, and the franchise concocted an extensive body of music for fans to enjoy. So far, previews have included “Toretto” by J Balvin, “Let’s Ride” by YG and the late Biggie Smalls, and even an introduction by popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

Today (May 18), NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, BTS’ Jimin, JVKE, and Muni Long have joined forces to drop off “Angel Pt. 1” from the movie. The Stripmall-directed visual sees each artist tapping into the Fast & Furious world, as they’re surrounded by cars, lights, and city skylines. On the track, Kodak Black delivers a verse about toughing it out through the hard times:

“I give it all up to ease your pain, yeah, I would do that all day, I stepped back from the game to keep you out of harm’s way/ Risk it all for the game, but it take more than one person, two people one ’til I feel the same when you hurtin’/ I was still in middle school when Givens fled the whip, bodies were droppin’ before we ever knew ’bout the truck/ We gonna be family no matter what way this go, brother”

In related news, last month, NLE Choppa officially unleashed his sophomore album, Cottonwood 2. The 22-track project marked the second installment of the series he debuted back in 2019. It was led by previews like “S**t Me Out,” “Champions,” and “Ain’t Gonna Answer,” the last of which included a feature from one of his favorite rappers, Lil Wayne.

Be sure to press play on the official “Angel Pt. 1” music video featuring NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, BTS’ Jimin, JVKE, and Muni Long down below.