News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Kid Cudi To "Pivot" After New Snippet Receives Mixed Reviews / 05.21.2023

Kid Cudi has one of the most substantial fan bases in hip hop. The cult-like group of supporters has been why he is regarded as one of the most beloved artists of the blog era. After unveiling his latest unreleased snippet for “Flex,” supporters on social media have made it clear that is not what they want to hear. This time, their honest reaction has helped the “Day ‘n’ Night” rapper “pivot” to a new direction for the next single.

You guys are my fans, ur my family!!! I hear yall!! Im pivoting. Different single June 2nd!! ☺️✌🏾💕 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) May 20, 2023

Following the success of last year’s Entergalactic, Kid Cudi is ready to unleash some new music for 2023. In February, Cudi shared that he planned to drop his new album in the fall after releasing several singles this summer.

The excitement for the Cleveland-bred creative’s new work is at an all-time high. With solid collaborations with Drake, Travis Scott, Kanye West, and more in the last few years, Cudi is due for a new project of his own. Cudi used his Twitter to also hint at a “world tour next year” after quoting a fan’s tweet asking for one.

World tour next year. Count on it 😉 https://t.co/J41giUS798 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) February 27, 2023

Kid Cudi recently claimed that Playboi Carti would not clear their “Mr. Solo Dolo IV” collaboration. Even though Carti will not approve the release, Cudi still believes he’s “reached a new level” musically ahead of his new album.

Kid Cudi is known for being one of the innovators of the new generation of melody-infused hip hop, and fans are curious about what will come from the upcoming single. The “Mr. Solo Dolo” rapper mysteriously posted an image on his Twitter with the caption, “JUNE 2ND.”

JUNE 2ND pic.twitter.com/CzgSW355i7 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) May 1, 2023

There will be high demand for the famous emcee’s new project. With “Flex” now out the window, fans will be waiting patiently to see what the next single will be like. Be sure to follow Kid Cudi on social media for more updates.