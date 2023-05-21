Yung Miami

Yung Miami Tells Twitter Troll to "STFU" After Asking For New City Girls Music

Yung Miami and JT have fans anxiously awaiting new music from the Florida-based rap group. Quality Control’s famous duo has been doing a lot of performances at various festivals worldwide. This year, the talented group previewed a dope new track named “Piñata” during their exciting set at Rolling Loud California. To this day, a release date has not been announced for the track.

Both City Girls are known for their ability to put someone in their place on social media swiftly. Anytime a troll decides to say something smart to them online, it should be no surprise when either one defends themselves. On Friday (May 19), Yung Miami set the Twitter streets ablaze when she told a naysayer to “STFU” in a quote tweet.

Yung Miami has been trending since the new season of her hit REVOLT show, “Caresha Please.” The latest episode features Angela “Blac Chyna” White, who sat with the famed rapper/show host to discuss her rebrand, plans, and more.

After debuting a new blonde look on Instagram, fans have been in love with her latest look. Last week, Caresha wanted to help her supporters learn how to “act bad” with her new social media guide. As time passes, we understand that the “Act Up” rapper is a master marketer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305)

Saucy Santana hit her comment section to say, “HOLD ON HOLIDAY!!! Wait! Wait holiday! You can’t just give it to em dry like that!!! You gotta get it wet first, like cmon now! You gotta PREP them for s**t like that!!! Bring that s**t back! BRING DET S**T TF BACK!!!!” after her most recent post.

With Yung Miami spreading her wings as a TV personality and JT enjoying her peace, fans must be patient regarding new music. With summer coming close, it’s only right that the City Girls drop more tunes!

