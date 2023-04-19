News Prince Williams/Wireimage Yung Miami Confirms Breakup with Diddy / 04.19.2023

Yung Miami is single again.

The City Girl rapper has confirmed that she and Diddy are no longer together. In an interview for the April 2023 cover of The Cut, Miami opened up about their breakup.

When asked if they were still dating, Miami responded, “No.”

However, she says they remain on good terms. “We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man,” she continued.

She admitted that they were once inseparable, but didn’t reveal why they decided to end things. “We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it,” said Miami. “We were fu**ing with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

In December, Diddy announced the surprise arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, with Dana Tran. Days later, he addressed his relationship status with Miami.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he tweeted. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

The former couple candidly discussed their relationship during the premiere episode of Yung Miami’s REVOLT podcast “Caresha Please” in June. “We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, we friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times,” said Diddy, who bought Miami a Maybach while they were together.

During The Cut interview, Miami also addressed her infamous “golden shower” comments, which started the trending topic “Pee Diddy.” However, she says the comments were not necessarily about her ex.

“I never said he was the one I did that with,” she said. “Sex is a part of life. I’m grown, and maybe I talk about it too much, but everybody’s got their personal experiences. Some people get shitted on. Some people live life on the edge, some people boring as fuck. I watch a lot of porn, bitches get peed on. If we grown and we in the house just chilling and want to talk about sex, what’s wrong with that?”