It has now been six months since the untimely demise of Takeoff. While the hip hop community still mourns, his partner in crime, Quavo, is feeling it much worse. Though he has kept a relatively low profile musically since then, Huncho has been putting in the work while gearing up for his sophomore studio album. Recently, he confirmed that the solo effort, Rocket Power, will be a tribute to his late nephew and best friend. Given that the LP is a tribute, the title is nothing short of perfection for the offering.

The North Atlanta rapper took to his social media today (May 23) to give fans an update on the album’s arrival, saying that it will be “coming soon.”

#RocketPower🚀 All My Emotions In This Album No Interviews ♾🔒 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) April 10, 2023

“Rocket Power. The Album coming soon. This album is for the Rocket, our fans, and this is my therapy,” he said. “This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now. Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I ALWAYS find my strength again,” he continued. “Everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT. Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through. Rocket Power,” he stated.

Quavo stated earlier last month that he will not be doing interviews for the project, and for good reason. This seems like one of those albums where fans take it how it is with no expectations other than to vibe it out and reflect on loved ones that are no longer with them. Nonetheless, the LP is sure to be the perfect ode to Take. There is no official release date or tracklist for the album, but stay on the lookout for more news surrounding Quavo’s upcoming release.

RIP, Takeoff!