New Music Cover art for Chase B’s “Ring Ring” single Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Quavo, and Ty Dolla Sign Join Chase B For "Ring Ring" Single / 05.12.2023

Chase B has rounded up an all-star roster of guests for his latest single “Ring Ring.” The track, which boasts assists from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign, dropped yesterday (May 11) to help the Texas artist ring in his birthday. Equipped with enticing production by BRYVN and Chase himself, the offering sees Toliver handling opening verse duties:

“Already know lil’ shawty got it, the way she bend it over on the sofa, body-body/ I had 225, I spent that s**t right out my pocket, and pulled up to that lot and told the dealer I gotta cop it/ You think you goin’ big-on-big-on-big, you need to stop it”

The JackBoys DJ also alluded to having more hits tucked away that he is ready to take over the summer with. “THIS SONG MEANS SO MUCH TO ME! LETS GO CRAZY THIS SUMMER! BE VERY AFRAID,” he exclaimed on Instagram.

Scott has been busy recently dishing out guest features on tracks like “KRZY TRAIN” by Trippie Redd, “Down In Atlanta” by Pharrell Williams, and “Hold That Heat” by Southside. Toliver just dropped off his latest album, Love Sick, back in February. The project boasted an impressive roster of features, including names like Charlie Wilson, Brent Faiyaz, Wizkid, Future, James Blake, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and more.

Meanwhile, Quavo shared two singles so far in 2023: “Greatness” and “Honey Bun.” Ty Dolla $ign has spent the last few months providing elite vocals for tracks like “My Friends” by Lil Durk, “Love Jones” by Leon Thomas, and “Willing To Trust” by Kid Cudi.

Be sure to press play on Chase B’s brand new “Ring Ring” single featuring Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Quavo, and Ty Dolla $ign down below.