Travis Scott Describes 'Utopia' Ahead of His Forthcoming LP / 05.27.2023

Travis Scott is known for his out-of-this-world album rollouts. After transitioning from the Astroworld era that fed fans of the Houston-bred multihyphenate for years, he’s ready to unleash his new album, Utopia.

The Grammy-nominated artist recently connected with PIN-UP Magazine for a rare interview. During the lengthy conversation, the “Sicko Mode” emcee broke down the meaning of his forthcoming album title.

When describing the vision for the album, Scott said, “Utopia is something that people feel is so far-fetched and out of reach, some perfect state of mind.” He went on to say, “But you create it yourself. There are people who achieve Utopia every day. They may not be the richest people with the dopest cribs, but it’s a utopia wherever they are, and that’s the most you can have.”

Travis Scott opened the Utopia briefcase‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/cWdNzfkTXU — RapTV (@Rap) May 22, 2023

Each one of Travis Scott’s full-length efforts has a different theme. This time, the “goosebumps” crooner exclaimed, “With every album, I live in these worlds in my mind — I’m trying to show people experiences where utopian things can exist, and you can enjoy yourself and have a good time. They can create energy that spews out magical things — new cures, new buildings, new avenues for people to move forward. People need to see that Utopia is real.”

The Cactus Jack CEO has been going viral for his various efforts to promote his new album. Whether it be playing music for the Houston Astros, LeBron James, or Kevin Durant, the word has been traveling fast. Also, fans have been clamoring to learn more about the secret briefcase handcuffed to the wrist of his security guards.

Mike Dean is finishing the mastering for Travis Scott’s new album 'UTOPIA' 🚨 pic.twitter.com/L61MLMRT93 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 18, 2023

Travis Scott is known for his ravenous fan base. They are locked into whatever he is doing, whether it be new merch, shoes, or music. Although there is no set release date, it seems as if we are getting closer to the release of Utopia.