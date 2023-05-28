New Music Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images K Camp Drops 'Spin The Block' EP & Announces a New Tour / 05.28.2023

K Camp is back with a dope new EP titled Spin The Block. The highly anticipated project includes a new visual for his single “Buss Down.” Following the success of his most recent tour run, he has also announced his new 17-city “Spin The Block Tour.”

The six-track EP features transparent records like “Even Steven” and “Wifi Pt. 2.” There are also records like “Spin The Block,” “New Season Marni,” and “Buss Down” that give longtime K Camp fans a familiar feeling. His song “5%” showcases the Atlanta-bred musician’s lyrical prowess. His versatility is helping him maintain a firm hold on his listeners’ hearts.

K Camp is no stranger to the road life. His solid catalog of hits has kept him onstage since the beginning of his career. His forthcoming multicity tour, aptly named after his new EP, is poised to entertain thousands of fans at each stop. Fans can cop tickets today!

After the success of his “Pretty Ones Tour,” the talented emcee looks forward to running it back. The “Do It” rapper has seen an enormous resurgence following his viral TikTok smash “Lottery (Renegade)” and Lil Uzi Vert sampling him on “Sanguine Paradise.” Now more than ever, K Camp is ready to establish himself as a staple in hip hop.

When discussing his new project, K Camp exclaimed, “This EP is for all the fans that support, the ones who come out to the shows and sing these songs word for word. Six records that’s been on the hard drive I feel y’all should have, and they are all coming with videos! Plus, we going back on the road. ‘Spin The Block Tour’ starts June 16. See you all soon.”

Be sure to listen to K Camp’s Spin The Block EP via RARE Sound here below!