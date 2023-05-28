News Don Arnold / Contributor via Getty Images 'The Little Mermaid' Starring Halle Bailey Is Set To Surpass $118 Million In First Weekend / 05.28.2023

Halle Bailey has been the talk of social media for the last few weeks leading up to the release of The Little Mermaid. The Hollywood Reporter stated that the live-action film is expected to surpass $118 million at the box office in its opening weekend. This would mark the fifth-largest Memorial Day opening weekend numbers ever.

Bailey has been the topic of conversation for both negative and positive reasons. Although many were excited at the announcement of a Black actress being cast to play the singing mermaid, other critics disagreed.

The Hollywood Reporter also stated, “Box office pundits say the social media campaign against a Black actress being cast as Ariel could be having an impact in Asian markets and elsewhere.”

Bailey was overwhelmed with joy following the official release of The Little Mermaid. The actress/songstress took to Instagram to say, “[I] can’t believe it today is the day!! The Little Mermaid is out everywhere in theaters now. This was my first time doing a film like this, and words can’t describe how immensely grateful I am to have had this experience with such a beautiful group of people. Please go watch and enjoy with your loved ones!! 💗More bts pics soon come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

The “Part of Your World” singer is not slowing down anytime soon. Last week, the trailer for The Color Purple was released featuring Bailey. Now after cementing herself as a Disney princess, her character will provide representation for young girls of color all around the world.

The cast of Blitz Bazawule’s ‘THE COLOR PURPLE’ starring Fantasia Barrino, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R. and Corey Hawkins. pic.twitter.com/APbkcOFwaw — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 22, 2023

The talented multi-hyphenate recently told People that DDG is her “real Prince Charming.” The interview followed the news that the two popular musicians had recently broken up. Regardless of her relationship status, her acting career has started in a significant way.