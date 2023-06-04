News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Metro Boomin Pens Letter on the 1-Year Anniversary of His Mom's Passing / 06.04.2023

Yesterday (June 3), Metro Boomin took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt open letter in honor of the first anniversary of his mother’s death.

The sincere post showcased multiple pictures of his mom, with a lengthy caption to address his mindset when thinking about her. The multiplatinum record producer started the post by saying, “I can’t believe today makes one year since we have lost you, my love. You were the best mother and friend that anyone could possibly even pray for.”

The “No Heart” beatmaker also passionately expressed, “Our time was cut short, but I’m still so grateful for all that you have taught me and the values, lessons, and morals you have instilled in each of us. You were loved by so many people because you welcomed so many different types of people and were just as pure to each and every one of them, making them all feel that they had a mom or sister in you as well.”

Although this was a somber moment from the superstar producer, he has received endless praise as of late for his contributions to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. He serves as executive producer alongside Ethan Stevens on the 13-track album. The project boasts features from Lil Wayne, Nas, 2 Chainz, Coi Leray, 21 Savage, Offset, and many more.

Metro Boomin got fans on social media talking when he hinted that his forthcoming collaboration album with Future is “next up.” This would be an exciting new installment between the two frequent collaborators. Following the success of Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, the talented multi-hyphenate is prepping for another game-changing year.

