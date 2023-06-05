News Michael Tran/Contributor via Getty Images Lil Baby Speaks At Bre’Asia Powell's Funeral: "We Gotta Come Up With A Plan" / 06.05.2023

Over the weekend, Lil Baby paid his respects to Bre’Asia Powell, a 16-year-old who was tragically shot and killed while at a graduation party in Atlanta. Taking to the podium, the Quality Control-signed rapper spoke to the youth about the need for change, keeping things blunt in regard to relationships and influence.

“A lot of time, when people talk, it’s more so like on the males, but I’m speaking for the males and the females,” he said. “The females make the young males think this and that [is] cool when it’s not. So, the young boys doing this and that, and proving to the girls that they cool, when all of it, in the end, it’s not cool. The same girls, they ain’t gon’ be with you, they gon’ be with the opps when you go to jail… We gotta come up with a plan and I’m here to help the plan.”

Young Dro was also in attendance at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, and he made sure to drop some knowledge to the younger generation as well. “Get you some friends to push you to your potential, and you gotta listen to these adults too,” he stated.

Back in May, Powell and a group of friends left one party to join another at Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta. Sometime in the early morning hours, shots rang out at the gathering, leaving Powell mortally wounded as a result. “Bre’Asia did absolutely nothing. Nothing to cause this. Being at that party was not a conduit to her death,” said family friend and spokesman Davida Huntley to Atlanta News First (above). “Guns were in the hands of individuals that didn’t need to have them, that wanted to treat them like super soakers.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.