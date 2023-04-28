New Music Lil Baby's Unreleased Song 'Go Hard' Is Finally Here / 04.28.2023

Lil Baby is going hard again.

The Atlanta rapper digs into the vault and unleashes his long-awaited track “Go Hard.” He teased the song three years ago, but it was never available in full until now.

In the video, “Superhero Baby” enjoys the fruits of his labor, cruising through Miami on a mega-yacht full of bikini-clad women before pulling up to Kiki on the River.

“I’m back goin’ hard again, I’m shuttin’ down my heart again,” he raps. “No one can get next to me, so they gotta put orders in.”

Fans have been waiting for the song’s release ever since Baby previewed it on Instagram in May 2020, but it was absent from last year’s album It’s Only Me. The song is currently only available on YouTube and hasn’t been released to other streaming platforms.

“The song that we all have been waiting for, Lil baby never disappoints,” wrote one YouTuber commenter, while another added, “Ain’t no way he finally dropped this.”

More music from Baby could be on the way this summer. “‘Go Hard’ Out Now 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #summertimecoming,” he wrote in his caption.

Starting May 19, he will hit the road on his “It’s Only Us Tour” with The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, and more. The North American trek kicks off in Montreal and travels to New York, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Memphis, and New Orleans before wrapping Sept. 22 in Ft. Lauderdale.