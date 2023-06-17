News Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images / Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images /Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Azealia Banks Shades Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar on Instagram / 06.17.2023

Yesterday (June 16), Azealia Banks used her Instagram Story to share her thoughts on Doja Cat’s new rap-heavy single, “Attention.” The Harlem-bred emcee claims, “Doja Lamar is not the artistic statement she wants it to be.” While many praised the multiplatinum star for her early ’90s-inspired record, Banks felt differently. This shot at Doja Cat comes just a week after her disparaging remarks toward DC Youngfly following the death of his longtime partner, Jacky Oh.

The “212” rapper has become more known for her social media antics than her music as of late. She will not hold her tongue when it comes to any topic. A-list acts like Dave Chappelle, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Joe Budden, and many more have all been the target of some of her social media rants. While dissing Doja Cat, she even started throwing shade at Kendrick Lamar and West Coast rap.

Azealia Banks shares thoughts on Doja Cat’s new single “Attention” via Instagram Stories 💭 “Doja Lamar is not the artistic statement she wants it to be” pic.twitter.com/LTUEVLFTfs — Azealia Banks News (@AzealiaNews) June 16, 2023

Azealia Banks expressed that “California rap culture is simply not as dynamic/impactful/swagged out as East Coast/southern rap culture” during her rant. While everyone is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop, it seems that Banks is not impressed by Doja’s new ode to the genre.

She even went on to dive deeper into her stance on Kendrick Lamar. Banks said, “To be fair, Kendrick got some cool hooks and verse, but he’s MAD overrated and extremely complacent.” While going further, she mentioned that he should not compare himself to Drake or JAY-Z.

In the long post, she oddly defended Nicki Minaj, who has been the target of some of her wrath in the past. There’s no telling what is genuinely on the mind of Azealia Banks. We have to wait patiently to see if she will garner a response from any of the West Coast rappers she sent shots toward.