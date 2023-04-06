New Music George Pimentel/Getty Images Drake Drops New Single 'Search & Rescue' / 04.06.2023

Drake shows no signs of letting up.

A week after teasing the controversial track, the Toronto rapper’s new single “Search & Rescue” has arrived at streaming services. The BNYX-produced track, which he premiered on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, finds Drizzy looking for love.

“I need someone to be patient with me / Someone to get money with, not take it from me / They don’t even need to be as famous as me,” he sings. “Come and rescue me / Take me out the club, take me out the trap / Take me off the market, take me off the map.”

The song includes a soundbite of Kim Kardashian from the 2021 season finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” where she tells her mother Kris Jenner that she wants to divorce Kanye West. The cover art also features a Kim K look-alike.

“I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” says Kim.

Despite the internet theories, Drake’s father Dennis Graham claimed that his son was not trolling Kanye with the sample.

“Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song,” Graham wrote in an Instagram comment before suggesting that the internet was trying to reignite their beef. “Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again???????????????”

Drakes father says it’s just a song and Drake is not trolling anyone. pic.twitter.com/Ts0NCIeOYW — RH (@RiHar_) April 4, 2023

This marks the first solo release from Drake this year. During his show at the Apollo in January, he hinted that he may drop another album this year.

“I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least,” he told fans. “And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”

This summer, he will return to the road on his “It’s All a Blur” tour with 21 Savage. The North American arena trek kicks off June 16 in New Orleans and runs through September.