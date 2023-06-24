News Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images /Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat Announces "The Scarlet Tour" With Ice Spice and Doechii / 06.24.2023

On Friday (June 23), Grammy Award-winning global phenom Doja Cat announced her first North American arena tour starting this fall. “The Scarlet Tour” will debut in San Francisco, California, and will stop in 23 other major cities before ending on Dec. 13 in Chicago, Illinois. Doja’s exciting new tour will feature Ice Spice and Doechii across various dates.

The “Say So” emcee is no stranger to the big stage. She has provided countless massive performances at Coachella, the Grammy Awards, MTV’s VMAs, the American Music Awards, the Billboard Awards, and many others. The Live Nation-produced tour allows the viral sensation to bring her breathtaking performances to thousands of fans across the continent. Her fans are excited to grab tickets for the 24-city trek later this year. The announcement was met with 1 million likes and counting on the “Attention” rapper’s Instagram post. Her caption said three words, “The Scarlet Tour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Ice Spice has had one of the most successful hip hop rookie years. After releasing her popular track “Munch,” she has been on a solid run. The New York City representative’s new single “Barbie World” featuring Nicki Minaj is the first track to be announced from the forthcoming Barbie film. This is coming on the heels of her Billboard chart-topping collaboration with Taylor Swift titled “Karma.”

Doja Cat also enlisted Doechii for her forthcoming tour. The Top Dawg Entertainment signee has been making significant moves over the last year. Her high-energy festival performances and TikTok-friendly singles have helped her form a fast-growing fanbase. The “What It Is” recording artist now brings her captivating routine to “The Scarlet Tour.”

see you on the scarlet tour 🩸 pic.twitter.com/4SfnVpmvXe — Swamp Princess 🐊 (@iamdoechii) June 23, 2023

Tickets for “The Scarlet Tour” will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots and scalpers from the ticket purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m. PT here. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting Wednesday, June 28. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on-sale beginning Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

The tour will also feature various VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, a photo op with your party in front of the stage, pre-show VIP Lounge access, specially designed VIP gift items, and more.