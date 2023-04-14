New Music Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Doja Cat Joins SZA on 'Kill Bill (Remix)' / 04.14.2023

SZA and Doja Cat reunite on a remix to “Kill Bill.”

After teasing fans earlier in the day, the two dropped their surprise remix to SZA’s 3x Platinum hit. Doja, who recently said her next album will be “rap only,” kicks off the SOS song with a verse on which she seeks revenge on her ex and his new girlfriend.

“I couldn’t help but watch you kiss her by the kitchen sink / I swung the door open, tippy-toed farther in,” she raps. “I wasn’t cryin’, I was starin’ and forgot to blink / She saw me standin’ by the TV and she wouldn’t stop screamin’.”

“Kill Bill” is currently No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It earned SZA her first solo No. 1 at Top 40 radio and broke the record with 16 weeks at No. 1 by a female artist on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

SZA and Doja previously teamed up on “Kiss Me More,” which won a Grammy in 2022 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

SZA previously revealed that she was waiting on a verse from Doja, who was originally supposed to appear on “Shirt.” However, the feature didn’t happen because of Doja’s emergency tonsil surgery.

SZA is now readying a deluxe edition of SOS, which will reportedly feature 10 new tracks. “I would love to get a few people on the deluxe, hopefully, we’ll see,” SZA told Hot 97. “When them verses come in, they come in, child.”

Earlier this week, she announced additional dates for her “SOS Tour,” which will make its way to Europe this summer before returning to North America in the fall.