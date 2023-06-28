News Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor via Getty Images Kehlani Announced As 2023 MLS All-Star Concert Headliner / 06.28.2023

Kehlani is swapping the studio for the stage as the headline act for the Major League Soccer’s 2023 All-Star Concert. Set for July 17 in Washington D.C., the two-time Grammy nominee is slated to perform at The Anthem.

“As a longtime soccer fan, I’m thrilled to be performing at the MLS All-Star Concert in Washington, D.C. next month,” the singer said in an official press statement. “There is such a beautiful intersection of sports and music. Excited to bring that passion together for this special concert.”

The $25 tickets went on sale on Tuesday (June 27) at 10 a.m. ET. Presented by Target, the event also serves as an opportunity to back the D.C. Central Kitchen. The organization strives to harness the power of food to invigorate bodies, inspire minds, and cultivate communities. Proceeds from the show will be used to fuel their mission.

🎤 @Kehlani with special guest, DJ Pee .Wee

📍 The Anthem, Washington DC

📅 July 17th. Tickets: https://t.co/0N5YA4x1Lv pic.twitter.com/XEnOsbEVVF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 26, 2023

The All-Star concert is part of weeklong soccer festivities slated for the nation’s capital. The celebrations, which blend music and sport, aim to foster unity and enjoyment among fans. Moreover, the MLS All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on July 19, several days after the show.

Fresh off her “Blue Water Road Trip Tour,” Kehlani shared her first musical offering of the year in May with “Shadows” from the Creed III soundtrack. Nevertheless, the singer is already working on new material.

“Sweet.Sexy.Savage. 2.0. Tour over. It’s album time,” the Oakland native shared in February. The cryptic statement sparked a bit of interest, especially given that her debut album ranked No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and held its ground for 23 weeks.

The MLS All-Star Concert isn’t Kehlani’s only live performance this year. She is also set to headline the 2023 Sol Blume Festival on Aug. 20 at Sacramento’s Discovery Park.