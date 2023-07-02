New Music Veeze’s cover art for ‘Ganger’ Veeze Tags Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, & More on 'Ganger' / 07.02.2023

Detroit rapper Veeze has, at last, released his much-anticipated debut album, Ganger. A follow-up to his 2019 mixtape Navy Wavy, the new LP boasts an impressive roster of guest appearances, with Lil Uzi Vert, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, Lucki, and Lil Yachty participating.

Just over a week ago, Veeze surprised fans with the news of the forthcoming album. Ganger, comprised of 21 tracks, includes the crowd-favorite “G.O.M.D.,” a number that got a fresh spin with a Lil Uzi Vert-featured remix. Fans of the alt-rap superstar have built a cult base that always shows his music love. Their interesting tweets always seem to go viral.

My son gone be mad as hell when I name him Veeze — GBABY (@GEESKII_) June 28, 2023

Listeners were thrilled to find Lil Yachty adding a touch of his signature style to a “Boat Interlude” on the album. The new album builds on Veeze’s earlier success and solidifies his place in the hip hop scene. The project amplifies his gritty, unfiltered rap style and off-kilter, synth-infused Detroit beats.

Alongside the album drop, Veeze premiered a music video for Ganger‘s lead track, “Not a Drill.” Director Shooter Jimmy lends his creative eye to the video, which captures Veeze’s journey from Detroit to the Big Apple. The narrative follows the rapper as he traverses New York City, from landing at the airport to his stylish rides to various locations, including a stop at Manhattan’s famous Jue Lan Club. The highlight, of course, is the energetic festival performance featured in the video.

Over the years, Veeze has gained considerable internet fame, particularly with his 2020 hit “Law N Order,” an inventive adaptation of the “Law & Order” theme song. With Ganger, he delivers on his earlier promise of a debut album, reinforcing his viral success and creating a unique and distinct sound.

Ganger is now available for streaming, showcasing Veeze’s unique brand of Michigan regional specialty rap. Don’t miss the chance to check out the video for “Not a Drill” and the full album. Enjoy Veeze’s signature stream-of-consciousness freestyles and the raw energy that is undeniably Detroit.

Listen to the 7 Mile Road rap general on his new album below!