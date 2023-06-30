News Gary Miller / Contributor via Getty Images and Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Yachty Says "F**k Sean Paul" In Debut Podcast Episode / 06.30.2023

Lil Yachty recently aired his grievances about dancehall artist Sean Paul on his new podcast series, “A Safe Place,” co-hosted with MitchGoneMad. The Atlanta native’s frankness during the inaugural episode, fittingly titled “The Art of Hate,” reflected the raw, unfiltered tone the podcast aims to maintain.

The episode focused on the “concept of falling off” — a discussion about the fleeting nature of fame and the artists who, according to Yachty and his co-host, undeservedly lost their relevance. MitchGoneMad brought up the subject of Sean Paul, recalling lyrics from the Jamaican artist’s 2002 hit, “Gimme the Light,” and questioned why he and fellow musician Shaggy seemingly fell out of the spotlight.

Yachty said, “Nobody ever said Sean Paul fell off. They just stopped making music.” He further clarified that his animosity toward Paul stems from the dancehall star’s comments during a 2016 radio interview on “The Breakfast Club.” Yachty claimed he couldn’t name five songs by Tupac or The Notorious B.I.G., which provoked Paul’s ire.

Paul dismissed the then-emerging rapper, referring to him as “boat boy.” He also criticized the younger generation for their alleged indifference toward old-school hip hop. Reflecting on the incident, Yachty added, “By the way, f**k Sean Paul. I want to make that very clear. I don’t f**k with Sean Paul. Sean Paul once dissed me in a radio interview.”

This incident isn’t the only time Yachty has been the target of a diss track or negative comment. In YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s song “F**k The Industry Pt. 2,” he also took a jab at the musician. The controversial rapper subsequently addressed this on Twitter, revealing the dispute emerged from Yachty’s interaction with City Girls’ JT.

The entire episode of “A Safe Place” can be found below. Yachty’s new podcast serves as an open forum for frank discussions and allows him to share his perspectives on various issues, even if they stir controversy.