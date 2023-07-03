News ATPImages / Contributor via Getty Images and Antoine Flament / Contributor via Getty Images Tyler, The Creator Calls Will.i.am A “Dipstick” While Showing Love To Black Eyed Peas / 07.03.2023

Tyler, the Creator recently tipped his hat to will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas by commending the frontman’s knack for choosing samples. Despite their rocky history, which dates back to 2013, the two seemingly shared a heartfelt moment on Sunday (July 2).

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group’s debut LP Behind the Front, the Grammy winner credited the album for inspiring him to pen his first rap verse at the age of seven.

In a Twitter post, he wrote, “will.i.am is still a dipstick BUT 25 years ago Behind The Front by the Black Eyed Peas (1998) [was] released. One of the first hip hop albums I owned. [At] 7 years old, I wrote my first rap to the second half of ‘positivity’ (Starts around the five-minute mark).”

will. i. am is still a dipstick BUT 25 years ago Behind The Front by the Black Eyed Peas (1998) released. one of the first hip hop albums i owned. 7 years old, i wrote my first rap to the second half of 'positivity' ( starts around the 5 minute mark). 'the way you make me feel' (… pic.twitter.com/EeJrRAABRZ — T (@tylerthecreator) July 2, 2023

He also expressed admiration for “The Way U Make Me Feel,” which serves as another standout cut from the project. In addition to celebrating the body of work, Tyler praised the creative yet straightforward video of “Joints & Jams” as well as “Love Won’t Wait.”

Interestingly, will.i.am’s influence on the Hawthorne native extends beyond the Black Eyed Peas. Tyler admitted that the former’s work with Brazilian artist Sergio Mendes played a significant role in shaping his musical taste.

“Behind the Front” became the IGOR artist’s first taste of bossa nova thanks to the legendary musician’s discerning ear for sounds. The experience eventually led will.i.am to collaborate with Mendes on the groundbreaking project Timeless a decade later.

Tyler concluded, “This album was my introduction to the sounds of bossa nova ’cause of the great ear [will.i.iam] had for samples, which led to him doing that sergio mendes project almost a decade later. Thank you for helping shape my ear and getting me started to write words down.”

In response to Tyler’s tribute, will.i.am quote-tweeted the post by stating, “Thanks for the LOVE… I’m beyond proud of you… You’re an amazing contribution to the world of music and all things creative.”

You’re an amazing contribution to the world of music and all things creative… https://t.co/2cJkcm8qsd — will.i.am (@iamwill) July 2, 2023

In other music news, Tyler, the Creator announced the festival dates for Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023. Previously teased in Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s “Hillbillies” music video, the event will take place from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12 in Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.