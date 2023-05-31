Festivals Frazer Harrison/Contributor via Getty Images Tyler, The Creator Officially Announces Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival For 2023 / 05.31.2023

Earlier this week, Tyler, The Creator made a surprise appearance in Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s new visual for “The Hillbillies,” where he teased the return of his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Today (May 31), he officially announced that the massive event will take place from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12 in Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.

2023 will mark the latest iteration of the Odd Future alum’s festival since 2019. That year, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, YG, FKA twigs, DaBaby, H.E.R., and Earl Sweatshirt were among the big names that took to one of the three stages. As previously reported by Rap-Up, Drake turned up as the show’s surprise headliner — a decision that drew boos and signaled an earlier-than-normal exit from the Toronto icon due to unruly attendees wanting Frank Ocean instead. In response, Tyler blasted the crowd on Twitter while admitting that “bringing one of the biggest [artists] on the f**king planet” was “a little tone deaf.”

“That s**t was like mob mentality and cancel culture in real life, and I think that s**t is f**king trash,” the Cali talent continued.

Despite Camp Flog Gnaw going on a hiatus for a few years, Tyler did keep the masses well-fed with 2021’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, which was hosted by DJ Drama and boasted collaborations alongside the likes of 42 Dugg, NBA YoungBoy, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, and Pharrell Williams. That album became Tyler’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following the more experimental IGOR in 2019. Back in March, a deluxe edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST (dubbed The Estate Sale) added on dope cuts previously left on the cutting room floor.

Check out the flyer for the upcoming Camp Flog Gnaw Festival below. Advanced tickets go on sale this Friday (June 2).