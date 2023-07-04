News Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Rick Ross Reacts To Failed Attempt At Pool Diving / 07.04.2023

Rick Ross opened up about a less-than-graceful dive into the swimming pool at his Georgia property, affectionately known as “the Promise Land.”

The multi-angle video quickly went viral, with Ross taking center stage on the diving board at a recent party hosted at his mansion. Although he set out to show off his diving skills, the rapper’s knees had other plans.

As the Miami native prepped for his leap, he managed to catch some air. However, a second encounter with the board led to his knees buckling and sent him headfirst into the water.

On Monday (July 3), Ross reposted the video to his Instagram Stories and acknowledged the botched attempt. “I’m getting all the DMs this morning, ‘Rozay, I saw you do the dive. Are you okay?'” He later confessed, “Well, I’ma be honest. Am I okay? Of course not. I blew my tire.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biggest Boss Rick Ross (@richforever)

In another clip reuploaded to social media, Ross went on to draw an amusing comparison between the incident and a flat tire. “I got on the stage. I was feeling the energy, all the support from all the baddies. The biggest pool in the country. And I gave everybody my word I would do the double-decker slapper,” he explained. “I did a double bounce, and boy, my knee caught a flat.”

Brushing off the jabs made in jest, the musician shared some comments that had him chuckling. “N**ga said, ‘Rozay tore his ACL, his MCL, his TLC,'” he laughed in another post. “Motherfu**ker said, ‘Ross’ lower body said I’ma eat it!'”

The artist’s sprawling grounds have been generating a lot of buzz lately. From hosting the second annual car and bike show to a buffalo gift that sparked neighborly concern, the property is frequently in the headlines.

Back in May, he hinted at the financial future of the Georgia estate by claiming it would be worth $75 million once completed. The ambitious plan includes a $5 million investment in Italian-made Antolini porcelain flooring to span the mansion’s 55,000 square feet.