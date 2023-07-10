News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images G Herbo Arrested In Chicago For Illegal Gun Possession / 07.10.2023

G Herbo was apprehended Sunday (July 9) in his hometown of Chicago on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm. The 27-year-old rapper was reportedly pulled over at approximately 5:45 p.m. and subsequently arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

He has since posted bail and will be required to appear before the court at a later date, as reported by TMZ.

This recent run-in with the law shadows the Chicago native’s more prominent headlines regarding a 2020 $1.5 million fraud case. Reports earlier this year hinted at the possibility of the rapper dodging jail time in the federal case should he plead guilty to a litany of charges, including aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit the same.

Herbo’s legal team reportedly began negotiations with the prosecution in May 2021. If an agreement is reached, the “Pull Up” artist could see some of his charges, including the aggravated identity theft charge carrying a mandatory two-year minimum sentence, dropped.

The charges stem from a scheme that reportedly spanned from March 2016 through December 2020. The alleged scam involved a host of organizations, including private jet companies, commercial airlines, and luxury rental businesses, among others.

Since his initial launch into the limelight, the musician has released five solo studio albums. His most recent album, Survivor’s Remorse, secured the No. 9 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. In May, Herbo also announced his nonprofit organization Swervin’ Through Stress, which focuses on mental health awareness within the African American community.

Regarding the startup, he told Billboard, “With Swervin’ Through Stress, I really wanted to create a space where it’s OK for us to talk about what we’re going through. A lot of us can relate to each other’s struggles.”

Despite his musical accomplishments, G Herbo’s ongoing legal troubles have cast a persistent shadow over his career. He was previously arrested in 2018 for illegal gun possession and again in 2019 for simple battery following an alleged altercation with his child’s mother, Ariana “Ari” Fletcher.