G Herbo Has The Internet In Tears With His NBA YoungBoy Impression / 05.23.2023

While G Herbo is one of the illest rappers of the newer generation, he also has a comedic side to him that he occasionally brings out. This time around, he gives a spot on impression while imitating the way NBA YoungBoy carries himself in music videos. In the viral video floating around today (May 23), the Chicago rapper is seen lighting a cigarette and wobbling his legs together in a manner that is out of control. He chose the perfect background music for the quick clip as well, YoungBoy’s “I Got That S**t” from his latest Richest Opp album.

G Herbo out here mocking NBA Youngboy 😭pic.twitter.com/X9boYafdyr — Rap Daily (@RapDailyNews) May 22, 2023

There is a healthy balance between fans who find Herb’s video hilarious and others who may be concerned that the Baton Rouge rapper may ignite a beef with him. The latter would not be far-fetched, given YoungBoy’s track record with rap beef through the years. Some even speculated that the Machine Ent. lyricist is poking fun at YB simply due to his affiliation with Lil Durk. This is more than likely not the case, given the fact that Herbo gave the 23-year-old his props on “The Bootleg Kev Podcast” last year. “That’s why YoungBoy still winning,” he said. “People gotta f**k with you. That’s the most anti-industry n**ga ever. You gotta give a n**ga they credit,” he declared.

In other news, G Herbo is still enjoying the success of his sixth mixtape, Strictly 4 My Fans 2. He is one of the few rappers who will not let his fans go without for too long so hopefully, he is cooking up his next full-length project to deliver sooner than later. Also, do not be surprised if you see a tour announcement on your timeline before the summer is over! Check out his NBA YoungBoy impression above. Did he nail it?