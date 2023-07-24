News Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images and Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images Fans Speculate That ASAP Rocky Dissed Travis Scott At Rolling Loud Miami / 07.24.2023

During Rolling Loud Miami, A$AP Rocky electrified fans with a sneak peek into his forthcoming album, Don’t De Dumb. Amid the excitement on Sunday (July 23), an unnamed adversary found themselves in the New York native’s crosshairs during his performance of an unreleased track.

The rapper didn’t pull punches, accusing someone of style theft while brandishing a biting retribution in his lyrics. “First, you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ b**ch. I can’t trust a soul, just my pole and my kid. Never tell a lie ’cause my heart hope to die, uh. Then I sold the switch, then I hit it where he kissed,” Rocky rapped.

Despite no explicit names mentioned in this lyrical jab, avid fans immediately pointed fingers at Travis Scott. “Travis Scott diss,” suggested one observant Twitter user, noting, “Travis did run with A$AP style a couple [of] albums ago.” Another chimed in, labeling the lyrics as a “nasty Travis jab.”

Alleged tensions between Rocky and Scott have fueled the rumor mill for years. It’s born out of speculation that the “K-POP” artist allegedly borrowed from the former’s signature psychedelic sound and trendsetting style.

The hearsay has been going on ever since A$AP Mob member A$AP Nast called out Scott for “swagger-jacking” in 2016. Rocky later commented on the controversy during a HOT 97 interview. He stated, “Let the people decide if he [is] a biter or if he [is] authentic.”

Additionally, the musician’s cryptic “stole your b**ch” line stirred whispers about the Houston native’s rumored fling with Rihanna in 2015. The speculation gains momentum as Rih is presently expecting her second child with the “L$D” hitmaker.

Meanwhile, others theorized about potential targets such as Chris Brown and Drake, the latter being a longtime admirer of Rihanna. However, as far as musical “flow” and “style” similarities go, these contenders fall short when compared to Scott.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Loud (@rollingloud)

Elsewhere, A$AP Rocky continued the prelude to his new album with a recent single, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which saw him join forces with Pharrell for production. With previous releases like “D.M.B.” and January’s “Same Problems?” boasting star-studded contributions from artists like Lil Yachty, Miguel, and Thundercat, anticipation for the new LP is at an all-time high.