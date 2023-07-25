News Ronald Martinez / Staff via Getty Images Bronny James Reportedly Recovering From Cardiac Arrest, In Stable Condition / 07.25.2023

USC freshman Bronny James, son of NBA luminary LeBron James, suffered from cardiac arrest during a basketball practice session on Monday (July 24). The news was first brought to light by TMZ and later confirmed by a representative of the family today (July 25).

The 18-year-old basketball prodigy was promptly attended to and transported to a nearby hospital, as the family spokesperson shared on Tuesday. He reassured, “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”

Further pleading for respect and discretion in these trying times, the representative added, “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information.”

USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

In a heartfelt gesture, the James family also shared gratitude to the school’s medical and athletic staff for their tireless dedication and commitment to the well-being of their athletes.

Earlier in May, Bronny announced his commitment to USC, choosing it over other prestigious institutions like Ohio State and Oregon. As the 21st player in the 2023 class, his decision was warmly lauded by his father.

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, the Lakers’ star remarked, “One of the best days of [his] life.” He shared the significance of his son being the first family member to attend college.

As Bronny gears up for the upcoming season, the sports world is rallying around the family. Among them are Stephen A. Smith and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who also suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this year. Expressing his solidarity, the latter tweeted, “Prayers to Bronny and the James family as well. Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

Meanwhile, Smith tweeted, “Good Lord. Just heard about Bronny. Hearing he’s okay. Thank God! Prayers up [LeBron James] and the entire family.”

Good Lord. Just heard about Bronny. Hearing he’s okay. Thank God! Prayers up to @KingJames and the entire family. #🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 25, 2023