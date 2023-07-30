News Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Police Show Up To Nicki Minaj's Home After False Shooting Report / 07.30.2023

Nicki Minaj recently found herself in distress as an unwarranted victim of a swatting call. This annoying and often harmful hoax involves a false emergency call designed to trigger a SWAT team response. The false 911 alert alleged an unexpected shooting at the “Anaconda” rapper’s home, marking yet another episode in a series of such fake calls for the Trinidadian emcee.

Today (July 30), according to TMZ, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officers swiftly arrived at her San Fernando Valley address to assess the situation. Upon showing up, law enforcement officers interacted directly with Minaj. From the information available, the problem was swiftly defused and resolved.

Despite various efforts by law enforcement agencies to counteract these fake claims, the rising phenomenon of swatting continues to haunt celebrities, streamers, and ordinary citizens alike. It’s a peculiar situation to handle. If ignored, authorities risk missing genuine emergencies.

The situation is even more unsettling when considering Minaj’s current professional success. As of late, she’s been building significant anticipation for her next album, Pink Friday 2. She draws considerable inspiration from her family, particularly her son, whom she affectionately calls “Papa Bear.” Yesterday (July 29), the 40-year-old took to social media to update fans on her album.

& I’ll be a Stan account this day, album cover as avi & my sign!!!!! My Queeeeeennnnnn🫨🤗🩷✨ https://t.co/I1h2Ej4JC5 — JTworld🌎🍒🫧✨ (@ThegirlJT) July 29, 2023

Her post was captioned, “Y’all, I’m not kidding,” she shared on Twitter. “In 111 days… Pink Friday 2 is coming to save and restore hope. Barbz, I love you. I do! When you have this masterpiece, you’ll be on cloud nine. I tweeted PF2 [when I was] pregnant, right, y’all? That means Papa gave Mama the name. Blessed.”

The post gained an instant retweet from the City Girls’ JT. Her response was so strong that Minaj had to check if it was her actual account. Moreover, this distressing hoax has undeniably cast a shadow when she should be basking in the glory of her success and enjoying a peaceful private life.