News JT Allegedly Threw Her Phone At Lil Uzi Vert During The 2023 BET Awards / 06.26.2023

On Sunday (June 25), on-and-off couple JT and Lil Uzi Vert got embroiled in a public altercation at the 2023 BET Awards. The Los Angeles-based event was the scene for tension that rapidly escalated into a scuffle afer JT allegedly throwing her phone at the “XO TOUR Llif3” rapper amid a heated exchange.

Speculation rippled across the audience as JT hurled expletives at Uzi, calling them a “f**king b**tch” and “groupie.” Following the argument, the City Girls rapper promptly left the scene with the latter trailing behind her.

“Gimme my phone bitch, don’t ever try to play with me” why Jt clock Uzi with her phone Omggg pic.twitter.com/p6VMV1QBXR — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) June 26, 2023

A now-deleted video uploaded to BET’s TikTok page added more curiosity to the situation. It showed Uzi talking to a visibly distressed JT. Whether the discussion took place before or after the dispute remains unclear. “What do you think Uzi told JT?” the caption teased.

Despite the public discord, the pair seemed to have reached an understanding by the night’s end. They were spotted leaving the event together, sparking chatter among fans about the cause of their dispute. Much of the speculation centered around a photo of Uzi seated next to Ice Spice during the show. She shared a snapshot of them together on Instagram that JT liked.

Adding fuel to the fire was Uzi’s unreleased song he debuted during the event. It contained a lyric mentioning the Bronx rap star: “I’m f**king the dogs**t out of this b**ch, her wig came off twice. She had a lil’ fro, she looks like Ice Spice.”

Despite the fiery exchange, JT has often expressed her affection for Uzi, shielding them against detractors on numerous occassions. In October 2022, she let off a series of tweets, defending their belly button piercings and decision to go by they/them pronouns. In April, she came to their defense, responding to a fan’s critique of Uzi’s attire, which was compared to “the bride of Chucky.”

It’s really not funny as it was years ago! Bitch I had on my outfit for my show get off his dick obsessed asf!!!! — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) April 18, 2023

Notwithstanding their public conflict, the love between the two artists seems to persist. The recent episode at the 2023 BET Awards is just another chapter in their roller coaster relationship.