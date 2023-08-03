News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Stars In A24's Upcoming Film 'D**ks: The Musical' / 08.03.2023

Today (Aug. 3), A24 unleashed the first official preview of its maiden musical film, D**ks: The Musical. The upcoming R-rated comedy features a cameo from Megan Thee Stallion.

Coinciding with the Toronto International Film Festival’s announcement of its inclusion in the Midnight Madness lineup, the comically colorful musical is slated to hit the screens on Sept. 29.

During her cameo toward the end of the trailer, Meg rapped, “Y’all are just servants; this is my palace. Built it brick by brick. So get in line, drop on your knees, and suck my f**king d**k.”

Watch the teaser video below.

The offbeat musical extravaganza stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp as estranged twin brothers. Brought to life by Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally, the film takes cues from The Parent Trap in the characters’ scheme to reunite their divided parents. The ensemble cast also features “Saturday Night Live” sensation Bowen Yang, who plays the role of God.

D**ks is rooted in the original stage skit and screenplay, “F**king Identical Twins,” which was created by Sharp and Jackson. The comedic duo breathed life into the same roles in the 2014 Manhattan-based two-man show. Notably, the original songs that were crafted by Sharp, Jackson, and composer Karl Saint Lucy will appear throughout the film adaptation as well.

D**ks is the latest item in Thee Stallion’s acting portfolio. Last year, the rapper made an appearance on Marvel’s “She-Hulk” as herself. In the cameo, the musician cheered on attorney Jennifer Walters after she won a case where her client accused a shapeshifter of using Meg’s body to catfish him.

Last month, the Texas native performed at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival. The rapper was joined by Janelle Monáe for a “boot camp” where fans chosen from the audience engaged in an onstage twerking contest. Unfortunately, it was met with disapproval from celebrities like India.Arie. She said, “I’d like to go on the record saying: This won’t age well, and that’s my issue.”