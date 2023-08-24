Lizzo

Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images

Lizzo Plans To Countersue Backup Dancers For "Malicious Prosecution"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.24.2023

On Aug. 1, Lizzo faced a lawsuit from three former backup dancers over allegations of harassment and poor working conditions. Now, her legal team is making moves to fight back.

Yesterday (Aug. 23), the musician’s attorney, Marty Singer, released photographs of the plaintiffs. The images showed Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez interacting with performers from Crazy Horse’s topless cabaret show in Paris on March 5. According to the legal professional, the photos undermined the dancers’ claims that they were forced to attend the show.

“These images showing the three plaintiffs gleefully reveling backstage after the topless show were taken after their February visit to Bananenbar in Amsterdam that they complain about in their lawsuit,” Singer told TMZ.

However, the dancers’ attorney stood by the suit and insisted that his clients wanted to retain their jobs but finally reached a breaking point. In a statement to People, Neama Rahmani wrote, “Our clients aren’t afraid of Singer or his empty threats or his victim shaming.”

The legal battle escalated with both sides presenting evidence and making strong statements in the media. Singer described the case as a “sham.” He revealed that Lizzo plans to countersue for malicious prosecution once the current claims are dismissed.

The initial lawsuit’s specifics included allegations of sexual, racial, and religious harassment and poor working conditions. In their complaint, the plaintiffs claimed that the “Special” singer failed to disclose the nature of the performances when inviting them.

On Aug. 3, Lizzo publicly stated that she was “not the villain” and that the accusations were “too outrageous” not to address. Her Instagram post read, “The sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

News
Lizzo
Lizzo

TRENDING
News

Blueface Shares Footage Of Him Getting Into A Fight, Says He Was Stabbed

On his Instagram Story, Blueface wrote: “I won’t be able to fight [on] Oct. 14. ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.23.2023
News

Italian Residents Want Kanye West's Wife Arrested For Public Indecency

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, could be fined up to €10,000 if Italian authorities decide ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.22.2023
News

Social Media Thirsts Over Ice Spice's Mom After Video Goes Viral

A video of Ice Spice’s mom singing “Deli” has fans searching for her social media ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.18.2023
News

Drake Pauses His “It’s All A Blur Tour” Set To Comfort Fan Who Was Cheated On

Drake called out a concertgoer’s girlfriend for cheating on him before the rapper’s show: “Sorry, ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.21.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories