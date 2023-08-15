News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Rune Hellestad – Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Shows Love To Lizzo At Atlanta Concert: "I Love You, Lizzo" / 08.15.2023

Beyoncé took the stage on Monday (Aug. 14) night for her final “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” performance in Atlanta. In contrast to one of her previous renditions of “BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS MIX),” the music icon took a moment to vocalize her support for Lizzo.

“I love you, Lizzo,” Bey said to the crowd in a clip online.

The shoutout arrived in light of recent events involving the two artists. During a show on Aug. 1, Beyoncé omitted Lizzo’s name from the song. The exclusion coincided with allegations of sexual harassment and weight-shaming against the latter that surfaced online the previous day.

Three former dancers filed a lawsuit against the Detroit native. They accused her of sexual harassment, disability discrimination, assault, false imprisonment, and more. Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) has since issued a response to the allegations, defending her character and tour environment.

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she stated on Instagram.

She continued, “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

Although she has yet to comment on the pending lawsuit against Lizzo, Beyoncé’s acknowledgment came as a surprise to fans and likely a relief for the “Special” singer. Speculations ran high that the legal issues might have played a part in the recent sudden cancellation of Made In America 2023.

When Beyoncé skipped over Lizzo’s name during her performance on Aug. 1, many suspected that the litigation was to blame. However, the rumors were promptly denied by Tina Knowles on social media on Aug. 4.