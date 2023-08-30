News Lorne Thomson / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Announces “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” Dates / 08.30.2023

On Tuesday (Aug. 29), Live Nation unveiled the highly anticipated details of Travis Scott‘s upcoming North American show run. Named “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR,” the musical journey commences on Oct. 11 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and culminates on Dec. 29 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Among the slated performances is a show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Nov. 5, marking the largest solo concert of Scott’s career. Conspicuously absent from the itinerary, however, is the rapper’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

Earlier this month, Mayor Sylvester Turner hinted at a potential local show, but none appeared on the current schedule. Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston Police Department Union, revealed Oct. 19 and Nov. 20 as initially proposed dates.

TOUUUURRRRRRR

Readdddddyyy and fe!ninggggg pic.twitter.com/2IYeHPj7G1 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 29, 2023

The tour announcement came amid ongoing legal fallout from the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, where 10 attendees lost their lives in a catastrophic crowd surge. In late July, police released a voluminous report detailing their investigation into the calamity.

Following its unveiling, a Harris County grand jury chose not to level criminal charges against Scott or other event organizers. However, civil lawsuits against the “SICKO MODE” artist and Live Nation continue to stack up with settlements reached in some cases.

Tickets for “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday (Aug. 31). Furthermore, Live Nation reported that $2 from each sale will be allocated to Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation, a nonprofit committed to enriching the lives of Houston’s youth.

Scott’s latest album, UTOPIA, saw remarkable commercial success after securing the top spot on the Billboard 200 for four consecutive weeks. Earlier this month, the rapper took his new LP to the international stage by performing before 60,000 fans at Rome’s Circus Maximus alongside special guest Kanye West.

Unfortunately, the European performance drew attention when CNN reported that 60 attendees sustained injuries.