Kanye West + Travis Scott

Brian Gove / Contributor via Getty Images

Fans Are Comparing 'Utopia' to Kanye West's 'Yeezus'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  07.29.2023

On Friday (July 28), Travis Scott finally released his highly anticipated album Utopia. The 19-track effort is jam-packed with features from A-list artists like SZA, Playboi Carti, Sheck Wes, Future, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Teezo Touchdown, Drake, and more. Although the album was met with mainly positive reactions, some fans on social media pointed out the Yeezus-inspired sounds of the new project. At its release in 2013, Yeezus was met with mixed reviews. While some defined the album as trailblazing and pushing toward a unique sound, many hated it. Scott dropped his version of the sonically defiant rap project a decade later.

With the cinematic project drawing comparisons to Kanye West’s sixth studio album, fans also started to point out how the branding of the album was similar. Esteemed journalist and social commentator Lawrence Burney used this opportunity to give a history lesson to music fans. While some fans championed the “Bound 2” creator for breaking the mold on Yeezus, Burney pointed out B L A C K I E’s influence on the 2013 album. In a quote retweet, Burney says, “If you was hip to B L A C K I E at the turn of the 2010s, you knew 100% it had to be, at minimum, reference material for Yeezus.”

A few other journalists chimed in the replies to show love to B L A C K I E and his influence on both musicians. Scott was credited as a collaborator on West’s Yeezus, along with Daft Punk, Mike Dean, Frank Ocean, and some others. Therefore, seeing the genre-bending creative dive back into a soundscape he seemed to have moved past with his most recent work is fascinating. Nonetheless, the “Sicko Mode” rapper is set to have a successful first week on the Billboard charts following all the commotion from his most recent album. The Houston-bred emcee also released a movie titled Circus Maximus to pair with his latest full-length effort.

Stream Utopia here below!

News
Kanye West
Travis Scott

TRENDING
News

Social Media Finds Woman Who Threw 36G-Sized Bra At Drake

Drake’s 36G bra-sized fan was revealed over the weekend following his Barclays Center tour stop.
By Malcolm Trapp
07.24.2023
News

Travis Scott Reveals More Artwork For 'Utopia'

Travis Scott revealed several new pieces of cover art for ‘Utopia,’ including the main artwork ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.26.2023
News

GloRilla Responds After Her Team Retrieves Sunglasses She Threw Into A Crowd

After her team recovered a pair of sunglasses she threw at Rolling Loud Miami, GloRilla ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.27.2023
News

Latto Becomes The First Rapper With A No. 1 Song On The Hot 100 Chart In 2023

Latto’s “Seven” in collaboration with Jung Kook makes her the first rapper to score a ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.25.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories