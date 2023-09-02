J. Cole & Burna Boy

Photos:Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images & Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images.

Fans React To Burna Boy Saying J. Cole Called Him "African 2Pac"

By Ahmad Davis
  /  09.02.2023

Yesterday (Sept. 1), a clip from Elliott Wilson and B. Dot Miller’s “Rap Radar Podcast” featuring Burna Boy went viral. In the brief cut from the highly respected podcast, Burna Boy discussed his interaction with J. Cole. The Afrobeats superstar highlighted their time together in the studio, saying they talked about a little bit of everything. Surprisingly, he closed out the story by claiming J. Cole told everyone in the room that Burna Boy was the African 2Pac.

This interview comes on the heels of the “Last Last” recording artist telling Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that J. Cole was a legend. In the interview, he exclaimed, “The truth is often hidden, you know, but when you come across it, and you are a person of truth yourself, you can’t help but recognize it,” he said at the 41-minute point of the interview, as seen below. “That’s really the story of me and J Cole. It’s like I recognize it. That’s something I’ve always looked at — his settings — and thought, ‘Rah, that would be a nice, very conducive way to end up.'”

Fans on social media all had their takes on the interesting comparison. One fan on Twitter/X chimed in and said, “J. Cole needs to tell us what he was on to say Burna Boy sounds like 2Pac, [though]. They must be HIGH like [mad] for those statements. One of my friends once told me I looked like Wole Soyinka after we came back from the club during Uni days.”

Another fan stated, “I’m guessing weed & liquor were involved.” While many fans poked fun at J. Cole for his recent history of bold claims, others were thankful the two connected for their new track, “Thanks.”

The unexpected collaboration can be heard on Burna Boy’s new album, I Told Them…, below!

News
Burna Boy
J. Cole

