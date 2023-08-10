50 Cent and J. Cole

Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images

J. Cole Dubs 50 Cent's 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin'' The "Best Album Of All Time" Over Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.10.2023

J. Cole declared 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ as the greatest album of all time. During the first of two shows on the latter’s “The Final Lap Tour” at the Brooklyn Barclays Center, the North Carolina native placed it above Michael Jackson’s Thriller on Wednesday (Aug. 9) night.

The rapper stepped out to deliver “No Role Modelz” from his 2014 Forest Hills Drive album, but it was his post-performance remarks that caught everyone’s attention.

“Can I say this before I move off stage? If y’all don’t make some noise for one of the greatest n**gas to ever do this s**t. 50 motherf**kin’ Cent, Curtis Jackson. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ [is] the best album of all time. I don’t give a f**k what you talking about, n**ga,” Cole exclaimed.

He added, “It’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ at No. 1, and it’s Thriller at No. 2, and I love Michael Jackson. But I promise y’all that, Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent, we love you, my n**ga, for real.”

Check out the clip below.

Other iconic artists were also in attendance, including Jadakiss, DaBaby, Yung Bleu, Flo Rida, Tony Yayo, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TonyYayo🇭🇹 (@tonyyayo)

50 previously considered signing Cole. The New York legend reflected on the rapper’s early talents on “The Breakfast Club” in August 2022, likening him to intelligent rap artists like Talib Kweli and Mos Def.

“That was so early, bro. To me, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar… These artists existed early on when I fell in love with hip hop, but it was Talib Kweli, it was Mos Def, it was A Tribe Called Quest, it was Common.”

Although he passed on the opportunity, 50 Cent later teamed up with J. Cole on “New York Times,” which appeared on 2013’s Born Sinner.

Sponsored Stories