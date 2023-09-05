News Gary Miller / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Brought Out Kendrick Lamar To Perform At Los Angeles "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" Stop / 09.05.2023

On Monday (Sept. 4), Beyoncé wrapped up her three-show run at SoFi Stadium. To the awe of her fans, the music icon invited Kendrick Lamar to share the stage during the final Los Angeles date of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.”

However, the collaboration was met with some technical difficulties. In a clip posted on Twitter, Lamar’s microphone malfunctioned during a large portion of his performance. Instead of letting the glitch steal the spotlight, Bey amped up the moment by improvising her dance moves, which one fan referred to as “serving body.”

Earlier in the evening, Diana Ross came out to serenade Beyoncé on her 42nd birthday. The legendary musician sang “Happy Birthday” accompanied by a choir of over 70,000 fans. Moreover, the crowd’s energy reached euphoric levels after celebrities like Zendaya, Halle Bailey, Lizzo, Chris Rock, and the Kardashians arrived.

The voyage is slated to conclude on Oct. 1 in Kansas City with the remaining dates taking place in Houston and New Orleans. Notably, the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” recently snagged the title of the highest-grossing trek by a female artist. It overtook Madonna’s 2008 “Sticky & Sweet Tour” with a staggering $450 million in revenue.

Beyoncé and Lamar’s professional relationship spans years back. From 2016’s “Freedom” off the Lemonade album to the recent “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (REMIX)” presented on stage, their collaborative efforts gained praise from fans.

Lamar once lauded the “Crazy In Love” hitmaker’s meticulous artistry in a 2017 Rolling Stone interview. He said, “She’s a perfectionist. Think about the BET performance. She was very particular — the lighting, the camera blocking, the transition from the music to the dancing. It was confirmation of something I already knew.”

Beyond the show, the music icon teased a new track on her birthday titled “Nine Four Eight One.” The record featured Kevin JZ Prodigy, TS Madison, and Kevin Aviance, all of whom are notable figures and advocates in the LGBTQ+ community.