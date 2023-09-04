News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images Beyoncé Shouts Out Doechii After Rapper's Opening Performance At “Renaissance World Tour” / 09.04.2023

Over the weekend, DJ Khaled opened for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.” The record producer transformed both nights on Friday (Sept. 1) and Saturday (Sept. 2) into unforgettable moments that united high fashion and electrifying performances.

The A-list entourage included a constellation of stars — 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Lil Wayne, YG, Big Sean, Coi Leray, Lil Durk, and, notably, rising rapper Doechii. During her set list, the TDE artist presented a number of records like “Booty Drop” and “What It Is (Block Boy).”

Afterward, Bey came out and performed various tracks off of RENAISSANCE. In between tracks, the music icon shouted out Doechii in a viral clip reposted to Twitter. In response, the latter quote-tweeted it with a message of sincerity. On Sunday (Sept. 3), she said, “I am forever grateful and forever inspired by you, Beyoncé. All I can say is thank you. With everything I have, THANK YOU.”

Today (Sept. 4), the artist’s DJ, Miss Mulan, penned an appreciation letter after the gig. She wrote, “We been ready for this opportunity, [and] I prayed that one day it would happen, and it did! This is the biggest co-sign [and] moment of our careers, to be seen and share the stage with legends [and] the Queen. Man, words can’t describe the feeling!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILAN DARLIN’ MILAN (@djmissmilan)

As fans may know, Doechii has long cited the “Crazy In Love” hitmaker as a significant influence in her career. In February, she told Billboard, “Even watching Beyoncé be Beyoncé, she shows me that I have permission to be a boss. I can be a woman, and I can be a boss.”

Earlier this year, the Florida rapper also dropped a freestyle over Bey’s viral hit, “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.”

In the track, she rapped, “Pockets fatter than a motherf**kin’ fupa. When I enter Magic City, b**ches group up. Off-White head to toe like the Ku Klan. Diamonds on dance, dance, revolution. Got a new man, and I got a new Benz. This is my motherf**kin’, n**ga, what it do, dance.”

Beyond the aforementioned record, Doechii dropped she / her / black b**ch in August 2022. The EP featured collaborations with artists like Rico Nasty and SZA. She’s also been busy with singles like “Booty Drop” and “Universal Swamp Anthem,” in addition to appearing on tracks with Janelle Monáe, Babyface, and Smino.